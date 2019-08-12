Boston Globe Obituaries
RHONDA "RONI" (STRASNICK) DEVINCENTIS

RHONDA "RONI" (STRASNICK) DEVINCENTIS Obituary
DeVINCENTIS, Rhonda "Roni" (Strasnick) Age 66, of Danvers, entered eternal rest on August 10, 2019. Devoted wife of Joseph DeVincentis. Beloved mother of Linsey & her husband David Wyman. Adored grandmother of Macallan Wyman. Loving sister of Donna & her husband Thomas Quine. Dear daughter of the late Gloria & Martin Strasnick. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday, August 16 at 12:30 PM. The family will be receiving visitors from 11:30AM – 12:30PM. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to M.G.H. Development Office c/o Melanoma Cancer Center Research, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
