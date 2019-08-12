|
|
DeVINCENTIS, Rhonda "Roni" (Strasnick) Age 66, of Danvers, entered eternal rest on August 10, 2019. Devoted wife of Joseph DeVincentis. Beloved mother of Linsey & her husband David Wyman. Adored grandmother of Macallan Wyman. Loving sister of Donna & her husband Thomas Quine. Dear daughter of the late Gloria & Martin Strasnick. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday, August 16 at 12:30 PM. The family will be receiving visitors from 11:30AM – 12:30PM. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to M.G.H. Development Office c/o Melanoma Cancer Center Research, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019