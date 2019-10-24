|
ALIBERTI, Richard A. Age 88, of Cotuit died, with his wife of 62 years, Mary McQueeney Aliberti, at his side, after a brief illness. He leaves behind an extensive legacy including: sons, Tony and wife Connie (Cappuzo) of Winchester and Centerville, John and wife Joy (McIntosh) of Centerville, Richard of Castleton, VT, Thomas and wife Cathy (Kelly) of Williamstown, James and wife Fabienne (Metais) of New Haven, NH, and William of Medford. In addition to his six sons, he leaves one daughter, Katherine McKie and husband Mark of Charlestown and Osterville. He also leaves 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, of whom he was most proud.
Richard, known by most as "Dick," retired to the Cape in 1995 after raising his family in Medford. He was very active in the Medford community as a little league coach and Babe Ruth Commissioner, a board member at the Medford Boat Club, and was always actively involved in local politics. He worked as both a teacher and guidance counselor in the City of Everett, where he was born and raised. He learned the trade of brick mason from his father and continued this work during the summer months to further support the needs of his large family. Dick loved teaching and sharing what he knew with his children, grandchildren, students, and anyone else he crossed paths with. He was dedicated and persistent with a variety of causes that were important to him. He had a real zest for life and a great appreciation for the simple things. He will be greatly missed by many.
Visiting Hours will be held at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Road, MARSTONS MILLS, MA, from 2:00-5:00 on Sunday, October 27.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 76 Wianno Ave., Osterville, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Everett High School Richard A. Aliberti Scholarship Fund, 100 Elm Street, Everett, MA 02149. For online condolences and directions, please see johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019