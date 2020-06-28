|
|
AMICO, Richard A. Of Weymouth, formerly of Troy, NY, passed away peacefully after a long illness, June 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Peter and Jesse Amico. Loving cousin of Angelo Amico, John Amico, Sister Roseann Amico, CSJ, Grace Bertolino, Marguerite Pennini, Dennis Amico, Richard Amico, Elaine Wallace, and Marjorie Amico. Richard is survived by many other cousins and extended family and friends in NY and MA. Richard was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a District Deputy for the Jurisdiction of NY. He was a Hospice volunteer. Richard was a graduate of Siena College. He was a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Conception Province of the order of Franciscan Friars Minor. Richard was Director of Faith Formation and Pastoral Care at St. Edward Parish in Clifton Park, NY for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Friday, July 3, at 11:30 am. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday morning, July 3, from 10:00 am to 11:15 am. Interment will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020