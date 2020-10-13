BORTONE, Richard A. Age 69, of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably on October 7, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
in Danvers, following a long illness from complications with cardiac disease. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Virgil A. Bortone and Catherine T. (Quatieri) Bortone. Dickie was the brother of the late Thomas V. Bortone. He is survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Dickie has been a longtime resident of Wayland and previously resided in New York City, NY, Washington, D.C. and Virginia during his career in television production. He was a graduate of Wayland High School with the class of 1969 and attended Northeastern University and received his BA in Communications from Boston University. He had a long and successful career as an Audio Visual Specialist in Television Production with CNN, ESPN, MSNBC and C-SPAN. He retired after his association with the National Archives in Washington, D.C. and returned to Wayland. Dickie loved music and, in his earlier years, played with a small band in the area. He loved to tinker with electronics and to repair and work on cars. He had a collection of trains, including Lionel trains. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a quiet and sincere man always ready to help others. He was especially close to his family, enjoyed time spent with them and his German Shepherd, Lofty. Family and friends may gather at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Bortone family lot in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com