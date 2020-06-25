Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD A. BOTTARY Sr.

BOTTARY, Richard A. Sr. Age 78, of Brockton, formerly of Mission Hill, entered eternal rest on June 21, 2020, due to cancer. Beloved husband of Martha (Murphy) Bottary of Brockton, devoted father of Catherine and John Pike of Brockton, Richard A., Jr. and Valeri Bottary of Brockton, Rachael and wife Dayle Wilkinson of Brockton, dedicated grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 3, dear brother of Patricia E. Bottary of Brookline, endearing uncle to many nieces and nephews, great and great-great, loving son of the late Mary R. (Pickett) and the late Joseph A. Bottary, Sr. of Mission Hill. Also brother of the late Joseph A., Jr. of Canton, Theresa M. Poirier of Palm Springs, CA, William R. of Mission Hill, and Kenneth F. of Mission Hill. Service on Saturday, June 27, 2-4 pm at Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rt. 123), BROCKTON. For guestbook, visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
