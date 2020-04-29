|
CROCKER, Richard A. "Dick" Of Woburn, April 27th, one hour short of his eighty second birthday. Beloved husband of Anne (Cutler) Crocker. Devoted father of Jean Sullivan of NH and Patrice Bowdin of OK. Dear stepfather of Donna McKenzie and Janet Studenski both of NC. Brother of the late Joan Mann and Carolyn Fitzler. Cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020