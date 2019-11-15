Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
RICHARD A. CUCCHIARA

RICHARD A. CUCCHIARA Obituary
CUCCHIARA, Richard A. Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, November 14. Son of the late Jasper J. & Marguarite A. (Royle) Cucchiara. Former teacher at Pope John XXIII High School in Everett, member of the William Sutton Masonic Lodge in Saugus & also a former member of the Saugus Conservation Commission. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-7 p.m. followed by a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019
