CUCCHIARA, Richard A. Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, November 14. Son of the late Jasper J. & Marguarite A. (Royle) Cucchiara. Former teacher at Pope John XXIII High School in Everett, member of the William Sutton Masonic Lodge in Saugus & also a former member of the Saugus Conservation Commission. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-7 p.m. followed by a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019