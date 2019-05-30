DiGREGORIO, Richard A. Sr. Of Framingham, passed peacefully on May 28, 2019. Lovingly also known as Digger, Dad and Pa, Richie is survived by his children, Ann-Marie DiGregorio of Waltham and Richard A. DiGregorio, Jr. and his wife, Judie, of Milford; his cherished granddaughters, Krysta C. DiGregorio of South Boston and Kara R. DiGregorio of Milford; his longtime companion, Frances Pellegrini Dangelo, of Framingham; and his brother-in-law, Gregory J. Pappas, Sr. of Marshfield. He was the husband of the late Catherine A. (Pappas) DiGregorio. Richie proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Newton, MA Police Department in 1998. He loved being a police officer and wore the uniform and badge with honor. He was the proud proprietor of "The 21 Club," a favorite gathering spot for family and friends. Richie could be found behind the bar, welcoming whomever walked into his home with a smile and a drink. Once you visited "The 21 Club," you were a guest for life. He was a skilled artist and painter and was rarely seen without an acoustic guitar in his hands. He loved classic country music, war movies and Mai Tais. But most of all, he loved his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richie's name to the Newton Police Memorial Association or the are welcomed. And please raise a toast to Richie in the coming days. As he often said, let's have a drink! Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, June 2 from 4-8 pm at the Magni FH, 365 Watertown Street, NEWTON. Burial will be private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



