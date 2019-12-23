|
RICHARD, DiRAFFAELE A. "Richie" Of Melrose, December 22, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Constance R. "Connie" (MacNevin) DiRaffaele. Loving father of Joy A. Bowie of North Reading, Deborah DiRafaele of Wakefield, Peter DiRafaele & his wife May of Melrose and Lynda O'Connell & her husband Tim of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Andrew Hamilton & Sigourney, Scott Bowie & Megan, Keri O'Connell, Kristen Watson & Shawn, Alyssa Walsh & Spencer, Michael DiRafaele & Derek DiRafaele. Proud great-grandfather of Chase & Declan. Caring brother of Robert DiRafaele and the late Bartholomew, John, Angelina & Edith. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Saturday Decmebr 28th at 10:00AM. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Richie was a US Army Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Quannapowitt Yacht Club, 26 Linda Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
