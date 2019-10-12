|
FARRENKOPF, Richard A. "Rick" Age 61, of Derry, NH passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born in Boston, MA on May 20, 1958, a son of the late James and Shirley Farrenkopf. Rick was a distinguished student throughout his life, and received degrees from Noble and Greenough School, Tufts University, and Southern NH University. For 21 years, he proudly worked for Digital Equipment Corporation. Rick then spent 15 years working as the Director of Technology for the Nashua School District. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Tracey Farrenkopf, and children Timothy Farrenkopf, Daniel Farrenkopf, and Chelsea Farrenkopf, stepmother, Margaret Farrenkopf of Weymouth, MA, two stepsisters, Kathy Hunt of Weymouth, Eleanor Langdon of West Roxbury, MA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, James J. Farrenkopf, Jr. Visiting Hours: The family will hold a Service of Remembrance on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 12:00 until 3:00pm at the Knights of Columbus hall in Wilmington, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vernon Cancer Center, C/O Newton Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For full obituary, to send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019