FINN, Richard A. Age 85, of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, entered into rest on September 7.

Beloved husband to Sandra (Golden). Devoted father of Marlene Ruderman and her husband Harris of Laguna Niguel, CA, Kathryn Swiss and her husband Steven of Wilmington, NC and Paula of Salem, MA. Cherished grandfather of Arthur Ruderman and his wife InHee, Amanda, William and Danielle Swiss and great-grandfather of Lia Ruderman. Brother of Roselyn Rosenthal and her husband, Ronald of Sarasota, Florida. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graduate of Gloversville High School, NY, Richard went on to earn a BSCE from MIT. A dedicated civil engineer, Richard was employed by local companies, including George A. Fuller, Vappi and Company, Perini and Gilbane. While studying civil engineering at MIT, he met the love of his life, Sandra, and they were married October 21, 1956. They were happily married for 62 years. Following retirement, he ended his professional career as a part-time consultant at MIT. His favorite field engineering projects included Eastgate Family Housing at MIT, Hyatt Regency, Cambridge, Gilbane and the Electric Boat, Groton, CT and working with famed architect, IM Pei on the Landau Chemical Engineering building at MIT. He was a longtime member of Temple Isaiah in Lexington and was involved in the Temple building expansion.

His interests included gardening, home improvement, collector and builder of antique clocks and New York Central railroad memorabilia. He enjoyed many types of music, including country western to classical, where he was a BSO member. He enjoyed travel, visiting family across the US and to Israel and Italy. And celebrated many wedding anniversaries on Cape Cod.

After living in Lexington over 50 years, he moved to BrightView Country Club Heights, participating in many social activities and was an ambassador for new residents.

He was a longtime participant in the Boston University HOPE Study. This study aims to advance knowledge on the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Lexington, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, 617-868-6718. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
