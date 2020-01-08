|
FRALICK, Dr. Richard A. "Dick" Age 82, Durham, NH passed away suddenly on December 20, 2019, while visiting with his family in Tahoma, California. Born in Boston on July 27, 1937 to the late Charles and Kathryn (Calnan) Fralick. He leaves his loving wife of 54 years, Katharine (Katy) Glennon Fralick, his son Thomas Peter Fralick and wife Emily Moore Fralick, grandsons Oliver P. and Finn Henri Fralick of Tahoma, Lake Tahoe, CA and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son HansPeter Fralick and his brother Arthur Fralick and sisters Kathy F. Costa and Karen F. Chiary. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 6 Madbury Road, Durham, NH. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook. Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Newmarket, NH 603-659-3344
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020