GRENHAM, Richard A. "Spanky" Age 55, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI, with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 26 years of Christine M. (MacKenzie) Grenham. Born in Boston, MA on July 2, 1965, he is the son of the late Robert H. & Emily E. (Gates) Grenham, Sr. He is the loving father of Krystal A. MacKenzie
and Brittany R. Grenham both of Woonsocket, RI. He leaves his cherished 5 grandchildren, Mookie, Ajalyn, Zariah, Anaja'Li, and Zayvion. He is the brother of Florence Byrnes and her husband, Vincent of Bellingham, MA, Joseph Cataldo of Abington, MA, James Cataldo of Medway, MA, Catherine Cataldo of Woonsocket, RI, Robert H. Grenham, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Peabody, MA, and Dorothy.
He was a resident of Woonsocket formerly of Hyde Park where he was raised. He was a graduate of Hyde Park High School Class of 1983. He was a United States Army Veteran.
He worked as a tow truck driver for Parkway Kustoms Tow Co. in Hyde Park, MA.
Spanky enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was devoted to his family and loved his grandchildren. Spanky will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visiting Hours are on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 4PM to 7PM, at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 S. Main St., (Rte 126), BELLINGHAM, MA. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing are required. To sign guestbook visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020