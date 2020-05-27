Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD A. HANDY

RICHARD A. HANDY Obituary
HANDY, Richard A. Age 93, of Concord, previously of Belmont, passed away on May 8, 2020 of Covid-19 at Rivercrest/Newbury Court. Husband of Esther Handy. Father of Mark R. and Rachel C., Brent E. and Guadalupe, and Trevor W. and partner, Julia Pilant. Brother of Herbert W. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Phillip, Matthew, Louisa, Emily, Lewis, Eric, and Lydia; and former daughters-in-law, Susan Eveson Handy and Anne Marie Gabriele. Dick's career spanned 44 years at Raytheon and highlights included a voyage to Antarctica performing radar experiments for the Army. He was a family man who enjoyed sailing, hiking and classical music. He will be remembered always for his tolerance, good nature, and dry humor. A Memorial Service at Mt. Auburn Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to: Rivercrest Long-Term Care Facility, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. Please write "donation" in the memo line. https://www.nedeaconess.org/giving-payment/donation.htm Or to: Mount Auburn Cemetery https://mountauburn.org/give/makeagift/ To share a memory, please visit: https://www.brownandhickey.com/
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
