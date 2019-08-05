|
HOVSEPIAN, Richard A. Age 82, of Holliston, MA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and five children on Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019.
Richard was the devoted husband of Nancy P. (Kelly) Hovsepian. They celebrated 61 joyful years of marriage. He was born in Boston, MA on November 22, 1936 to the late George and the late Charlotte (Mooshekian) Hovsepian. He was raised and educated in Newton, MA. Richard proudly served in the 11th airborne division of the U.S. Army from 1954-1957.
He was a resident of Holliston for the past 55 years. He worked at a number of companies in the foodservice distribution industry which included Rykoff-Sexton, Sysco, and US Foodservice. He held a variety of senior executive positions culminating as President of the New England region for several of those companies. In addition to spending time with his family, he was an avid golfer and long-standing member at Franklin Country Club. He had previously volunteered as little league baseball coach and religious education teacher.
Richard was a loving and proud father to Richard J. Hovsepian and his wife, Margaret, of Hingham, MA, Ronald W. Hovsepian and his wife, Megan, of Holliston, MA, Nancy L. Doherty and her husband, Michael, of Franklin, MA, Karen A. Jewett and her husband, Daniel, of Holliston, MA and Charlene J.Theriault and her husband, Steven, of South Berwick, ME. He was the proud grandfather ("Papa") to his 15 loving grandchildren, Richard Hovsepian and his wife Susan, Charles Hovsepian and his wife Kelley, Amy Hovsepian, John Hovsepian and his wife Laura, Courtney Vidal and her husband Eric, Kathryn Coffey and her husband Timothy, Thomas Hovsepian, Michael Doherty, Caroline Doherty, Matthew Cooper, Patrick Jewett, Sean Jewett, Aidan Jewett, Jackson Theriault, and Sarah Theriault. He was also the great-grandfather ("Papa") to Jacalyn Judd, John Hovsepian, William Hovsepian, Grace Hovsepian, Timothy Coffey, James Vidal, Avery Hovsepian and Charlotte Coffey.
Funeral Services will be held at Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472 on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, MA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church in his memory.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019