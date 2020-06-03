|
IANNACCONE, Richard A. Age 65, a lifelong resident of Medford, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020. He was the cherished son of the late Armando "Murph" and Jane (Purdie) Iannaccone. Beloved brother of Sister Jane Iannaccone, S.P., Robert W. Iannaccone, both of Winthrop, Nancy Rubenstein and her husband Philip of Andover, Daniel Iannaccone, Maryesther Russo, both of Medford and the late Anthony J. Iannaccone. Devoted uncle of Caitlin Donovan and her husband Josh, Jennifer Iannacone-Terrien and her husband Gregory, Daniel Iannaccone, Jr., Jessica Russo, Joseph Russo, Matthew Allman and the late Christine D. Iannaccone. Great-uncle of Addison and Samuel Donovan, Jana and Lydia Terrien and Caleb and Aaliyah Allman. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial and will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford. Richard will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. A Celebration of his Life will be held for family and friends at a date and time to be announced. Retired Clerk, US Postal Service and Late Veteran, US Army serving during the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sister's of Providence, 1 Providence St., St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana 47876. For more information and to leave a message of condolence, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq) Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020