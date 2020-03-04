|
LYNDS, Richard A. Of Hudson, NH, formerly a lifelong East Boston resident, died on Tuesday, March 3, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Lymphoma, at the age of 76. He was the husband of Ann (Hennessey) Lynds, father of Joann Lynds of Winthrop, Richard C. Lynds and his wife Jeanine of Lynnfield, and John Lynds and his wife Rebecca of East Boston. He was the Papa of Sofia, Brody and Chase Lynds. He was the brother of the late Ruth Langhoff, Franklin Lynds, William Lynds, Doris Watson, Wilson Lynds, and Mary Reidy. He is survived by his sister Ella Shallow and her husband Edward of Dorchester. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren. Family and friends will honor Richard's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Sunday, March 8th, from 2:00PM to 6:00PM, and again on Monday morning at 8:30AM, before leaving in funeral procession to the Most Holy Redeemer Church, Maverick St., East Boston, for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Richard's Life. Services will conclude with committal prayers at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Gifts may also be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020