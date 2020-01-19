Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD A. "RICK" MINI

RICHARD A. "RICK" MINI Obituary
MINI, Richard A. "Rick" Jan. 18th, of Revere, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of Vilda "Ann" Mini, devoted father of Denise M. Grieco and husband Augusto of Medford, and Daniel Scott DiGiacomo, and wife Amy of NH. Cherished brother of Susan Mastrollie of Melrose, Nancy Hannon of Malden, and the late Joseph Mini, Jr. Proud grandfather of Cameron, Anthony, Kyle, Bella and Caiden. Funeral Services will be held at St. Anthony's of Padua, 250 Revere Street, Revere, on Wed., Jan. 22nd, at 11 AM. Committal will be private. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. 40 year employee of Malden High School, retired 6 years ago. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
