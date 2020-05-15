Boston Globe Obituaries
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
More Obituaries for RICHARD O'BLENES
RICHARD A. O'BLENES

RICHARD A. O'BLENES Obituary
O'BLENES, Richard A. Of Woburn, May 11, 2020. Retired MDC and MA State Police Officer. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. (Kirkland) O'Blenes. Devoted father of Karen O'Blenes of Chelmsford, Glen O'Blenes and his wife Joni of Raymond, NH, Diane O'Blenes of Chelmsford. Loving grandfather of Marissa O'Blenes-Hoffman and her husband Joshua Hoffman of Dover, NH and the late Glen O'Blenes, Jr. Brother of the late Russell, Burpee and Chandler O'Blenes, Vivian Veinot, Virginia Galvin and Louise Atherton. Due to the current health pandemic, Services will be private. Richard was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the MSPCA Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-4803. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
