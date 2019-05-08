O'KEEFFE, Richard A. "Dick" Age 80, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Margaret C. "Peg" (Crossman) O'Keeffe, who died April 3. Born in Boston, he was raised in West Roxbury, and was a graduate of Boston Latin. He also attended Northeastern University. He worked as a Computer Programmer for Arkwright Insurance in Waltham for many years, retiring several years ago. Dick was a member of Cedar Hill Golf Course in Stoughton. A Civil War buff, in his free time, he enjoyed playing chess, golfing, traveling to Hawaii and Florida to golf, and spending time with his family. Mr. O'Keeffe was the father of Richard A. O'Keeffe, Jr. of WA, Kathleen O. McCaffrey and her husband Paul of Medford, and Timothy M. O'Keeffe and his wife Elaine of CT. He was the brother of Mary Seely of NY, Kathleen Skelly of Needham, John O'Keeffe of Norwood, Paul O'Keeffe of Needham, and the late Thomas O'Keeffe. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. A Visiting Hour will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Saturday, from 8:30-9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James Church, Stoughton, at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Patient Activities Account at West Acres Nursing Home, 804 Pleasant St., Brockton, MA 02301. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676 Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019