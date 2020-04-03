|
PATUZZI, Richard A. Of Peabody, formerly of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on April 2nd. Beloved husband of over 49 years to June M (Landry) Patuzzi. Loving son of the late Mary (Albano) and Ludivico Patuzzi. Devoted father of Lisa Roy of Rhode Island. Cherished stepfather of Cynthia Congdon of Gloucester and Lori A. Latta of New Hampshire. Dear brother of Claire Savola of Georgia. Adored grandfather of Eric R. and Jessica M. Munson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was an Army Veteran. He was the former owner of North Shore Jewelers in Peabody Square. Honorary member of St. Vasilios Men's Club, Past President of Peabody Lyons Club, as well as a member of the Aleppo Shriner's in Wilmington. In accordance with guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. In honor of Richard's life, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis,TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020