|
|
PEARSON, Richard A. Whose life was full of family, friends, and travel, passed away peacefully at home in Scituate, surrounded by family on October 22, 2019. He was 85 years old. Born July 9, 1934, Richard was raised in Woburn, son of Ludwig and Madeline (MacDonald) Pearson. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 62 years Maureen (Mohan) Pearson, his children Leslie (Marc) Stuart of Ludlow, VT, Richard (Denise) of Natick, Nancy (Gregory) MacIsaac of Scituate, David (Christina) of Rochester, NY, Stephen (Diane) of Larchmont, NY and Andrea (Brett) Bersson of Scituate. Loving Grampy of his fifteen grandchildren, Caroline, Erik, Gregory, Kyle, Christopher, Elizabeth, Anna, Lucas, Lainie, Madeline, Catherine, Ruby, Andrew, Jack and Claire. Also survived by his sister, Lois Pearson and her late husband Stuart Lauber of Glenville, NY, and many nieces and nephews.
Richard graduated from Boston College in 1956. After serving in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander, he realized his lifelong dream, flying as a US Airways captain for almost 30 years. Richard raised his family in Melrose, spending years in West Dennis and Naples, FL, and more recently in Scituate to be closer to family. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 9 am to 11 am at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset at 11:00 am. Interment is private.
Donations to honor Richard may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Scituate Etrusco Associates, 1 Common Street, Scituate, MA 02066. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019