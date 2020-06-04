|
PRATT, Richard A. Of North Andover, formerly of Wakefield, May 25. Loving husband of the late Helen Mary (Glasle) Pratt. He was the brother of the late Frances (Pratt) Wessell, loving uncle of Marcia Oinonen of Hancock, ME and Norman Wessell of River Ranch, FL. Mr. Pratt also leaves behind his longtime friend, Wanda LeBlanc of Cape Neddick, ME. Arrangments are private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020