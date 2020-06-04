Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
RICHARD A. PRATT


1923 - 2020
RICHARD A. PRATT Obituary
PRATT, Richard A. Of North Andover, formerly of Wakefield, May 25. Loving husband of the late Helen Mary (Glasle) Pratt. He was the brother of the late Frances (Pratt) Wessell, loving uncle of Marcia Oinonen of Hancock, ME and Norman Wessell of River Ranch, FL. Mr. Pratt also leaves behind his longtime friend, Wanda LeBlanc of Cape Neddick, ME. Arrangments are private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
