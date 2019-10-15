Boston Globe Obituaries

Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
489 Broadway
EVERETT, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
RICHARD A. RACKI

RICHARD A. RACKI Obituary
RACKI, Richard A. Of Everett, on October 13th, surrounded by his loving family at 77 years. Beloved husband of Laura M. Bessler of Everett. Devoted father of Roberta L. Racki of Chelsea, Brian R. Racki and wife Athanasia of Lynn, Nicole A. Bessler of Freetown & Matthew J. Bessler & wife Michelle of Everett. Cherished grandfather of Ottavia J. Racki of Chelsea, Stephanie A. Racki of Allston, Myranda & Taylor Newton, both of Dracut, Cameron Newton of Woburn, Sydnee, Erin, Macayla & Alyssa Bessler, all of Everett. Adored great-grandfather of Giovanni, Izaiah, Dante, Ayla & Wyatt. Dear brother of Nathalie Bernard and husband Robert of Revere, Anthony Racki and wife Genevieve of Lynn, Gregory Racki and companion Nancy of Revere, James Racki and wife Nancy of South Carolina & the late Frances Oreto. Former husband of the late Deborah (Vannelli) Racki. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, October 18th, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, EVERETT at 10:00 a.m. and immediately followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Thursday, October 17th from 4-8 pm. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
