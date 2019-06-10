|
REID, Richard A. Of Billerica, at the age of 54 after a battle with cancer, on June 8. Loving husband of Arlene (McKenney). Father of Mathew & Kevin Reid, Scott MacKenzie, Danielle and William McKenney, all of Billerica. Brother of Christine Nichols of Merrimack, NH and Janette Mazzone of Billerica. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Friday, June 14 from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rich's name may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. For directions obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019