Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD A. REID

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD A. REID Obituary
REID, Richard A. Of Billerica, at the age of 54 after a battle with cancer, on June 8. Loving husband of Arlene (McKenney). Father of Mathew & Kevin Reid, Scott MacKenzie, Danielle and William McKenney, all of Billerica. Brother of Christine Nichols of Merrimack, NH and Janette Mazzone of Billerica. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Friday, June 14 from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rich's name may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. For directions obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now