RUSSO, Richard A. Sr. Of Walpole, formerly of Westwood and Dedham, September 29th. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Vaccaro) Russo for 61 years. Devoted father of Karen M. Cibotti of North Addleboro, Richard A. Russo, Jr. of Foxboro, Lisa M. Russo and her partner Scott Portanova of Millis, Toni M. Russo and her partner Tracy Hairston of Millis, Michael F. Russo and his wife Tonya of Norwood. Grandfather of Nico, Antonia, Jessica, Dante, Jake, and Ty. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thurs., October 3rd, 4-7 pm, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Friday, October 4th at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons
Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019