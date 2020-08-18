|
SARTANOWICZ, Richard A. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 86 years of age, in his home in Medford, Massachusetts. He was loved dearly by his wife, Nancy (Conway), and his three children, Donna Sartanowicz and her husband, Jimmy Ryan, of Dedham, MA, Lynn and husband, Walter J. Manning, III, of Narragansett, RI, and Ellen and husband, Douglas Silveira, of Andover, MA; and his seven grandchildren, Walter, Drew, Collin, Max, Sebastian, Isabella and Madelyn. Richard was born on December 1, 1933 and grew up in Cambridge. He was the son of Mary (Mazerski) and Alexander Sartanowicz; and sibling to predeceased sisters, Louise Ambrose and Edna Cichy; and brothers, Alexander, Frank, Henry, Mitchell; and one surviving brother Billy Sartanowicz. Richard was a kind and caring man who was quick to tell jokes or share amusing stories. He found creative ways to transform things into useful and delightful objects. He loved nature, gardening, hiking and watching birds. We will always feel his guiding and helpful presence in our lives, showing us the path forward. There will not be any formal funeral services.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020