Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Resources
RICHARD A. SPINELLO Obituary
SPINELLO, Richard A. Of Onset, formerly of Hyde Park, July 18, age 93. Beloved husband of Anna (Padrevita), of 72 years. Devoted father of Richard and his wife Susan of Dedham, and Michael of Westwood. Cherished brother of Ronald of Onset, and the late Carmen, John, and Gene Spinello. Loving "Grampy" of Michael and Nicholas, and great-grandfather of Ryan, Michael, Jr., and Jack. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Monday evening, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Richard was a WWII Army veteran, and a retired member of the Elks of Wareham. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to St. Patrick's Church in Wareham, or Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019
