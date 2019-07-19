SPINELLO, Richard A. Of Onset, formerly of Hyde Park, July 18, age 93. Beloved husband of Anna (Padrevita), of 72 years. Devoted father of Richard and his wife Susan of Dedham, and Michael of Westwood. Cherished brother of Ronald of Onset, and the late Carmen, John, and Gene Spinello. Loving "Grampy" of Michael and Nicholas, and great-grandfather of Ryan, Michael, Jr., and Jack. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Monday evening, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Richard was a WWII Army veteran, and a retired member of the Elks of Wareham. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to St. Patrick's Church in Wareham, or Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



