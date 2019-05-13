|
ST. GEORGE, Richard A. Of Saugus, May 12th. Beloved husband of Cindy W. (Doherty) St. George. Son of the late Bessie St. George. Brother of Jo Jo Battista and her husband Vincent of Belmont and Carol Celli of Cape Cod. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Sandy Driscoll and Debby Lane. Also survived by his beloved cat Jewel. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, May 16th, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to The , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019