WAUGH, Richard A. Sr. "Dickie" Proprietor of Waugh's Garage in Revere Of Melrose & Revere native, on April 21st, at 84 years. Beloved husband of 54 year to Esme V. "Terry" (Toomey) Waugh of Melrose. Loving father of Deborah E. Waugh of Malden, Tracy E. Waugh of Andover, and Richard A. Waugh, Jr. & wife Jeannette E. of Tewksbury. Cherished grandfather "Papa" of Kendra E. Waugh, Vanessa L. Waugh, & Jillian P. Waugh, all of Tewksbury. Devoted son of the late Samuel A. Waugh, Sr. & Marjorie F. (Rogers) Waugh. Dear brother of Samuel A. Waugh, Jr. & wife Margaret of Uxbridge, Roger W. Waugh & wife Sandra of Revere, and Harvey J. & wife Margaret of Lynnfield. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody was held privately. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date. Late Proprietor of Waugh's Garage in Revere. Proud member of Massachusetts Masons Mount Tabor Lodge, Aleppo Shriners & Member of the Bellevue Golf Club in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , Office of Development, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020