RICHARD A. WRIGHT

RICHARD A. WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, Richard A. "Alec" Age 58, of Norfolk, passed unexpectedly at home on December 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen A. Kee.

Born in Boston on February 26, 1961, he was the son of Margaret Louise (Smith) Wright of Sharon and the late Richard A. Wright. Alec was educated in Canton schools. He was an avid musician and accomplished guitar player and songwriter. He was an excellent hockey goalie and softball player and was inducted into the Canton High Sports Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed drawing cartoons and had a quick wit. He loved spending time with his five cats and feeding the birds at his backyard feeder, aka cat T.V.

He had been working at Epec Engineered Technologies for nearly twenty years.

In addition to his wife Kathleen and his mother Margaret, Alec is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Davis and her husband Dan of Sharon, and his in-laws, Robert and Ruth Kee of Mechanicsburg, PA.

He was brother-in-law to Deborah Kee of Arlington, VA, Susan and Christopher Donahoe of Annandale, Virginia, and Robert and Effie Kee of Huntington Beach, CA and uncle to three nieces and a nephew. He is survived by numerous, beloved aunts, uncles and cousins and also leaves innumerable friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Mansfield Shelter Friends, P.O. Box 25, Mansfield, MA 02048 or mansfieldshelter.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
