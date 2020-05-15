Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RICHARD ABRAHAM "CHICKIE" KOUNS


1930 - 2020
RICHARD ABRAHAM "CHICKIE" KOUNS Obituary
KOUNS, Richard Abraham "Chickie" February 26, 1930 - May 12,2020 Richard was a mechanic and the former owner of Automotive Machine Shop in Revere. At 90 years of age, Richard passed away on May 12th from the Covid-19 virus. For the past 4yrs, he was a resident of Hathorne Hill Nursing home in Danvers, grew up in Chelsea, and spent most of his adult years in Saugus. After retiring, he became a snowbird and split his time between Albany, NH and Jupiter, FL. Chick was quite the entertainer at gatherings he had at both his pool and NH camp for family and friends. He always had a joke to tell or a magic trick up his sleeve. He sang in a barbershop quartet, and played the piano, guitar, banjo and ukulele. He enjoyed stock car racing, was an avid horseman, wore a Stetson and always had a dog by his side. He was a 4-H leader and volunteered for the meals of wheels program. Richard is survived by three nieces, Joan, Karen, Linda and nephew Frank Papineau, of Saugus, his God daughter, Betty Ann (Hubner) Penney of Voorhees, NJ and his family friend and care taker, Gail (Hubner) Palingo of Saugus, as well as the many good friends he made along the way. Richard was predeceased by his parents, James Kouns and Annie Goodell Kouns, sister Mary E. Papineau, and brother James Kouns. He was a member of the Elks, Moose, American Legion, Friends of Jupiter Beach and The Gibson Center. Arrangements: A private graveside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. Donations can be made in memory of Richard to The Gibson Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway, NH 03860. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
