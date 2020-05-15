|
McNEILL, Richard Alan Born in Boston on May 8th, 1940 and passed away on May 12th, 2020. Richard was a beloved son of Dorothy and Vincent McNeill and was raised in West Roxbury with his five brothers. Richard is survived by his brother, Bruce G. McNeill of Brookline. He was also uncle to many nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from Roslindale High School and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force, from which he was honorably discharged. After his time in the Air Force, he worked at Friendly's Ice Cream for many years. Richard was a gentle soul and a kind man. Like his mother, he was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the library. Richard's arrangements are being handled by Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Details are pending due to current events. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in honor of Richard to The Greater Boston Food Bank or your local food pantry. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020