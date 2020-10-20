1/1
RICHARD B. O'MALLEY
O'MALLEY, Richard B. Of Norwood, passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Faith C. (Taylor) O'Malley. Devoted father of David T. O'Malley of Norwood and the late Brendan D. O'Malley. Loving brother of the late Mary P. Granskie. Richard was a US Army Veteran, a graduate of Northeastern, and an engineer for the Foxboro Company and the MWRA. He enjoyed music and loved animals, especially cats. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
