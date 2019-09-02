|
YOUNG, Richard B. Sr. Age 91, of South Yarmouth, died on September 1, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Henry and Helen (Bonnell) Young. Richard is survived by his son Richard B Young, Jr. and his wife Deb of Stoughton, and his grandchildren Jessica Young, Justin Young, and Dara Young. He was predeceased by wife Mary F. Young. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 10:30am to 11:30am, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. Interment will follow at 12:45pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019