ASHWORTH, Richard Ben Age 76, of Dedham, formerly of Needham and Newton, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly (Baum) Ashworth. Loving father of Jamie Ashworth and Douglas Ashworth and his wife Sara Del Vecchio. Cherished grandfather of Rafael, Julia, Noah and Emily. Dear brother of Phyllis Basile and her husband Michael, and brother-in-law of Mark Baum. Fond uncle of Eric Fox, Jason Basile, Dr. Joshua Baum and Rabbi Laura Baum and their families. Beloved son of the late Melvin and Sylvia (Smith) Ashworth and Oscar and Clara (Bordett) Baum. Richard was a true blessing to his family and all who knew him. Throughout his life and career as a commercial mortgage broker, he touched the lives of so many and made meaningful personal connections that will never be forgotten. Private graveside services will be at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to NewBridge on the Charles, Rehabilitation Service Unit, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapel.com
