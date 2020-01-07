|
CARTER, Richard Blair "Rick" Age 70, FBI Special Agent (retired), of Anchorage, AK, formerly of Chicago and Villa Park, IL, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1949.
Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, NAPERVILLE, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 9:30 AM, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit
www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630)355-0213 for more information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020