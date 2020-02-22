|
BRADLEY, Richard Of Cambridge, February 21. Beloved son of the late Robert "Hollywood" and Barbara (Hill) Bradley. Loving brother of Mimi and her husband Roy Martins, Cathy "Dolly" and her husband Randy Casey, Lenny Bradley and his fiancée Kelly, Donald Bradley and his wife Jill, Debbie and her husband John Randall and the late Robert. Survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 9AM followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Visiting Monday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Assoc. or a . For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020