Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge , MA
View Map
Resources
RICHARD BRADLEY Obituary
BRADLEY, Richard Of Cambridge, February 21. Beloved son of the late Robert "Hollywood" and Barbara (Hill) Bradley. Loving brother of Mimi and her husband Roy Martins, Cathy "Dolly" and her husband Randy Casey, Lenny Bradley and his fiancée Kelly, Donald Bradley and his wife Jill, Debbie and her husband John Randall and the late Robert. Survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 9AM followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Visiting Monday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Assoc. or a . For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
