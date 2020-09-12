1/1
RICHARD BRIAN FALLON
1947 - 2020
FALLON, Richard Brian Mr. Richard Brian Fallon of Wilmington, August 15, 2020, devoted husband for 46 years of the late Theresa Michelle Fallon. Son of the late Bernard and Marion (Sylvester) Fallon of Belmont and Cohasset. Survived by his sisters-in-law; Elizabeth DeSisto and Lucille (DeSisto) Walsh and Lucille's late husband Robert Walsh, all of Medford. Richard was a graduate of Belmont High School. He received his BA in History and Education from Boston College and a Masters degree in Special Education from Regis College. He taught for over 30 years in the Boston School system. After retirement, he became a licensed travel agent and worked in his wife's business, First Class Travel in North Reading. He and Theresa were avid travelers, visiting Disney World 150 times and traveling extensively in the Caribbean and North America. Richard especially enjoyed scuba diving, reading historical and military literature and watching classic movies. Richard served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. A Graveside Service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or to the Food for the Poor, P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Richard Brian FALLON


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
