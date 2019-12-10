|
BUONFIGLIO, Richard "Dick" Age 85, of Revere, Massachusetts. Son of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Theresa (Dicenza) Buonfiglio. Father of Laura J. Fitzpatrick and her husband Rick, Lisa J. Oosterman and her husband James. Brother of the late Paul N. Buonfiglio and the late Dr. Ronald Buonfiglio and his surviving wife Irma, Patricia Fiore and her husband Ernest and Linda Villiotte and her husband Richard. Stepfather of Michael Shaw. Grandfather of Sarah and Sean Fitzpatrick and step-grandfather of Ethan, Jeffrey and Stephen Shaw. Brother-in-law of Marie (Tangusso) Buonfiglio. Also survived by his former wife Marilyn F. Clark and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Dick's request, there is no Visitation. Arrangements by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE. Donations may be made in Dick's memory to the or to . For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
