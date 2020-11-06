BURDEN, Richard 90, Korean War Veteran Templeton-Richard M. Burden, Jr., 90, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Alliance Health at Baldwinville. He was the husband of the late Patricia M. (Coleburn) Burden who was the love of his life. They were married in 1974. He leaves his two sons, David Burden and James Burden; one stepdaughter, Kathleen (Young) Dwyer of Templeton; one stepson, James D. Young and his wife Sheila of Bellingham. He has several grandchildren including Kerianne C. Dwyer, Kathleen M. Dwyer and John J. Lupo, all of Winchendon and Ashley M. Young of Bellingham as well as several great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Dick was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Burden and a stepson, Daniel Young. He was born in Saugus on April 24, 1930, a son of the late Richard M. Sr., and Beatrice M. (Clark) Burden. He served in the US Airforce during the Korean War as a staff sergeant. Richard worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in the treasury department as an accountant for many years. He was a Master Mason having been a member for over fifty years. He was a member of the Brethren of Mount Vernon-Galilean Lodge and was honored with the Veteran's Medal. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion. Funeral services will be private. He will be interred in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's name to the Alzheimer's Association
