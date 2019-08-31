|
BLAGDEN, Richard C. "Dick" A resident of Arlington for 49 years, formerly of Watertown. Suddenly, August 27th, 2019, 88 years old. Loving husband of 62 years to Jane (Calandrella). Beloved father of Stephen Blagden of La Habra Heights, CA, Gregory and his wife Kelly of Gloucester, and Richard and his wife Eileen. Devoted grandfather of Keith, Tracy, Grant and Chase Blagden. Brother of Martha McDonough of GA, and the late Tom Blagden and Eugenia Cahill. Richard was a Korean War Army veteran. He was an Arlington Town Meeting Member, a Junior Achievement Advisor and also a member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. Known for his good humor, wit, and his story telling. A Visitation will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd from 10-11 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in Saint Paul's Cemetery, Arlington, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019