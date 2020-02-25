|
BUDD, Richard C. Of Arlington, February 23. Father of Richard C., Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Leominster and Mary Sullivan of Burlington. Grandfather of Richard, Sabrina and Vincent Budd, Kevin, Timothy, Daniel and Christopher Sullivan. Son of the late Clinton and Delores (McKenzie) Budd. Brother of Sharon Dennehy and her husband Keith of Billerica. Godfather of Michelle Custeau. Uncle of James Mooney and family, Keith Dennehy, Jr. and Colleen Anderson and family. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020