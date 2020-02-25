Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BUDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD C. BUDD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD C. BUDD Obituary
BUDD, Richard C. Of Arlington, February 23. Father of Richard C., Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Leominster and Mary Sullivan of Burlington. Grandfather of Richard, Sabrina and Vincent Budd, Kevin, Timothy, Daniel and Christopher Sullivan. Son of the late Clinton and Delores (McKenzie) Budd. Brother of Sharon Dennehy and her husband Keith of Billerica. Godfather of Michelle Custeau. Uncle of James Mooney and family, Keith Dennehy, Jr. and Colleen Anderson and family. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -