CSAPLAR, Richard C. Jr. Prominent Retired Lawyer Richard Csaplar, Jr. died Saturday, October 31 at the age of 89. After serving in the US Coast Guard, where he became Lt. Commander, he graduated from Carlton College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School and joined Dewey Ballentine in New York City. In 1964, Dick Csaplar moved to Boston and opened Nessen & Csaplar. In 1975 he formed Csaplar & Bok. In 1991, he joined Day, Berry & Howard. In 1973, as a Fulbright Scholar, he served the Supreme Court of Afghanistan. A Fellow of the American Bar Association, he taught real estate law at Boston College Law School and served as Chairman of the Board of Regent University. Dick Csaplar was predeceased by his loving wife Joan in 2009. He is survived by his brother Wilfred Csaplar of Worcester, MA. He was the loving father of Richard Csaplar, III engaged to Charlene Cunniffe of Somerville; Kenneth Csaplar (deceased) (Nancy) of Winchester; and Robert Csaplar (Wendy) of Winston-Salem, NC. He is grandfather to Kenneth of Scituate; Kristina Hepburn (Scott) of Groton; Elizabeth Soto, (Lucho) of Winston-Salem, NC; Richard, IV engaged to Stephanie Gaudian of South Boston; Jonathan (Julie) of Orlando, FL; Daniel of Boston; and Scott of Groton. Mr. Csaplar also has one great-grandchild, Jacob Soto. Donations in Richard's name may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, PO Box 120069, Boston, MA 02112. Services will be held at a later time.