GERROLD, Richard C. Of Lexington, formerly of Belmont and Arlington. Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter and Gladys (Charlton) Gerrold. Nephew of the late Grace Charlton and P. Beatrice Charlton. Beloved husband of over 70 years to Sidney Gerrold (Getchell). Father of Susan Alsop and her husband William of Littleton, David Gerrold and his wife Donna of Maryland and Jeanne Campbell and her husband William of Wakefield. Grandfather of Amy, David and Nicholas. Great-grandfather of Joseph and Dylan. At the family's request the Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to a . Late U.S. Navy Veteran, WWII. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019