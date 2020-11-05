1/1
RICHARD C. JARVIS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JARVIS, Richard C. Jr. Age 57, of Cambridge, MA, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Cambridge to Mary Ann Jarvis and the late Richard C. Jarvis, Sr. Loving husband of Karla Jarvis and devoted father to Richard "Dewey" C. Jarvis, III, Charlie Ann Jarvis and Marc Tyler Jarvis. He is also survived by his mother Mary Ann Jarvis, siblings Lisa and Russell Jarvis and a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Rick's memory be made to: The Rick Jarvis '78 Fund for Financial Aid,

shs.org/rickjarvisfund

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
To the Jarvis Family:


Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers,

Rick touched many lives and made a difference in each of them. He made each person feel special with the wonderful smile and twinkle in his eyes.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved