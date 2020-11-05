JARVIS, Richard C. Jr. Age 57, of Cambridge, MA, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Cambridge to Mary Ann Jarvis and the late Richard C. Jarvis, Sr. Loving husband of Karla Jarvis and devoted father to Richard "Dewey" C. Jarvis, III, Charlie Ann Jarvis and Marc Tyler Jarvis. He is also survived by his mother Mary Ann Jarvis, siblings Lisa and Russell Jarvis and a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Rick's memory be made to: The Rick Jarvis '78 Fund for Financial Aid,