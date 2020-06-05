|
LEAMAN, Richard C. Age 78, of Atkinson, NH, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a three-month stay at Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, MA. Born and raised in Cambridge, MA on March 15, 1942, he was the son of the late James and Mildred (Williams). He was a resident of Atkinson, NH for the past 44 years. A graduate of Rindge Technical High School, Richard studied for two years at Fisher Jr. College. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 and spent one year in Korea. He worked for the MBTA Red Line until he retired in 2003. Although Richard took great pride in his job, the ultimate joy in his life was to be surrounded by family. He had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed great conversation, especially around the dinner table. Richard was a wonderful husband and an outstanding role model to his children. He loved taking his kids bowling and to amusement parks. He adored and loved spending time with his granddaughter and lit up every time she called him Papa. Very social and outgoing, Richard always looked forward to going out to dinner, playing slots at the casino, shooting pool, and rooting for his Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. He was always dressed impeccably, whether it was for a cookout or for one of his Caribbean cruises with the family. Richard was a giving man who was greatly loved by his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his siblings, Mildred Joyce, Marian King, Ann McMahon, Ethel Logan, Gladys Sheehan, Darlene Harris, Herbert, Warren and Leo Leaman. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Lena (Canonie) Leaman, loving children, Tracy Leaman, and Sheila Dunkley and her husband Scot, and his adoring granddaughter Brianna Dunkley, all of Atkinson, NH, and siblings, James Leaman and his wife Joan of Cambridge, MA, and William Leaman and his wife Claire of Marshfield, MA, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Merrimack Valley Health Center for their outstanding care and support. Visiting Hours: Due to the current health situation, all Services and Burial (Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill) for Richard will be held in private with the assistance of Cataudella Funeral Home in METHUEN. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020