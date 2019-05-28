Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
MACDONALD, Richard C. Of Arlington, peacefully passed on May 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Marie L. (O'Neil). Loving father of Richard C. Macdonald Jr., Ralph E. Macdonald of Arlington, Marie E. Macdonald of Marshfield, James L. Macdonald of Wakefield, Michelle A. (Levere) of Arizona, and Laura L. (Clancy) of Marshfield. Cherished "Pop" of Ralph E. Macdonald Jr., Crystal McNealy, John Forsyth, Patrick Forsyth, Savannah Wright, Matthew Levere, Noah Macdonald, Ian Macdonald, Lily Clancy, John Clancy, Richard Clancy, Grace Clancy and great-grandfather to Vivian Macdonald, Isabella Macdonald, Easton Wright, Mason Wright, and Sean McNealy. Dear brother of the late James Macdonald, Katherine Macdonald, Theodore Macdonald, Fran Macdonald, and Helen Durnan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Late WWII Navy Veteran. In his free time he enjoyed sailing, boating, bowling, and spending time at his summer cottage with family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Thursday from 10AM-12PM. A Prayer Service will follow in the funeral home at 12PM. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
