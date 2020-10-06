NAEGELIN, Richard C. Age 91, a lifelong resident of Somerville, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2018. Born and raised in Somerville, he was the son of the late Lorenz and Frieda (Fuchs) Naegelin, the brother of the late Nancy Madden and Cortland Naegelin, and the brother-in-law of William Madden. Richard was a dedicated employee of Patent Scaffolding for over 40 years and served his country in the Army. His true loves were his faith, his family, and the many cherished dogs he cared for through the years. He loved sharing in the many memories that he built with his beloved family, relaxing at the Cape, fishing, boating, exploring, backyard BBQs, family games and keeping up his seaside cottage, always ensuring that it was welcoming to his family and friends. This world was made a better place through Rich's many unselfish acts of kind service, compassion and loyalty. He was always quick to lend a hand and lift people's spirits, from shoveling the neighbor's driveway to giving gifts of handmade birdhouses to offering a kind and unexpected compliment. His goal everyday was to put a smile on someone's face. Countless lives were enriched by his joyous soul and big, overflowing heart. Richard leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and grandnieces/nephews, whom he adored. On the Naegelin side of the family, he leaves behind Cortland Naegelin, Jean Todesca, Terry Dirksmeier, Matthew Naegelin, Elaine Crowley, and their spouses and their children. On the Madden side, he leaves Daryl Madden, Lawrence Madden and Holly Madden, as well as their spouses and children. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Clement Church on 360 Warner St. in Somerville, MA. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Scituate Animal Shelter at scituateanimalshelter.org
or to the https://www.mspca.org/donate
For directions and more information, see: www.dohertyfuneralservice.com