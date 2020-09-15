O'CALLAGHAN, Richard C. "Dick" Friend, Mentor and Patriot Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, on September 12. Beloved husband of 61 years to Rosemary E. (Memmolo) O'Callaghan. Devoted father of Lisa O'Callaghan Haley and her husband Jim of Milford, Lori O'Callaghan Michaud of Chester, NH and Rick O'Callaghan and his wife Leslie of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of AJ, Shaunna, Megan, Marisa and Connor. Dear brother of the late John O'Callaghan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Visiting Hours: at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 20 Church Street, PEABODY, Friday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be followed by Graveside Services at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Peabody at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Late US Army Korean Conflict Veteran and Bronze Star recipient. Late member Local 17 Sheet Metal Workers Union, Chelsea Knights of Columbus and Mass Teachers Union. Donations in Dick's name should be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org/donate
or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Conway Cahill-Brodeur Peabody, MA View the online memorial for Richard C. "Dick" O'CALLAGHAN